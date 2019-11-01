Antenna users: TV rescan required

Smart tech gifts for the holiday shopping season

Posted 10:28 AM, November 1, 2019, by
Data pix.

Indianapolis, Ind -- The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching. Whether you're shopping for tech-savvy friend, or a loved one who is complete novice, there are plenty of great ideas this season. Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly showcased the best gifts to FOX59 that are worth your money.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.