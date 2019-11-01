× Too much Halloween candy? Check out one of these buyback programs in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s the day after Halloween, so that means you probably have a lot of candy in your house.

If you don’t want your children to have a yearlong sugar buzz, you can take the candy to a local “buyback” program.

Several dentist offices around central Indiana will buy candy to give to troops serving overseas.

Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer Gentle Family Dentistry in Anderson will pay $1 for every pound of candy (limit five pounds per family. They’ll buy back the candy November 4 through November 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Stacy Johnson Family Dentistry in Greenwood will pay $2 per pound and give participants a goody bag. You can bring the candy in during regular business hours until November 6.

Stutler Dental in Brownsburg will pay $1 per pound. You can bring your candy to their office on Saturday, November 2 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. You can also enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch or Amazon gift card.

Renew Dental Arts in Indianapolis will pay $1 per pound of candy with a maximum of five pounds.

Resmer Orthodontics in Noblesville is paying $2 per pound (limit five pounds) on Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, if you mention what school you attend when bring in your candy, Resmer Orthodontics will donate the same amount to your school.

Tillery Family Dental in Indianapolis will buy back your candy for $1 per pound (limit five pounds) on Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a list of other organizations accepting Halloween candy donations.