BASE Indianapolis group looks to bridge gap in quality of life for inner city and disadvantaged children and teens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Across the city of Indianapolis and metro area, inner city kids, especially from the African-American and Latino communities are struggling to bridge the gap in athletics, academics, wellness and life skills.

For one Indianapolis group, BASE Indianapolis, they are looking to reduce that gap as they combine sports training and athletic resources coupled with academic and career opportunities so that all can succeed not only in their childhood years but in their adulthood years.

And as Robert Barber, Executive Director of BASE Indianapolis explained to Fox 59's Jessica Hayes, that task is being accomplished but not without a bit of help from the public.