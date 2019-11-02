× Below average temperatures maintain their grip on central Indiana

Our first November weekend is shaping up to be quite a chilly one. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon were running nearly 10-degrees below the average. Will see only slight improvements to close the weekend on Sunday. Gusty winds are easing this evening. However, they will pickup once again by Sunday afternoon. As high pressure slides to our east, winds will be gusting out of the south near 25 mph at times. That southerly wind flow and a little more sunshine will allow temperature to climb slightly higher than we saw Saturday afternoon (lower 50’s). However, that air will have some work to do. Temperatures by early Sunday morning will fall back down to the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. Have the heavy coat ready!

Daylight is still diminishing quickly this time of year. Over the coarse of November, Indianapolis will lose another 54 minutes of daylight and another 14-degrees off the average high temperature.

Referring to daylight, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning. Make sure you set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed. The switch happens at 2 A.M. This is also a great time to check/change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

A cold pattern is underway. Daily temperatures this week will run several degrees below average. Looking ahead, the 8-14 day outlook suggests a good probability that these below average temperatures will be sticking around. Even by next weekend, we could be seeing temperatures down in the teens for the first time this season. However, even before then, we get more of a wintry feel as falling temperatures on Thursday bring chances for a wintry mix to the area.