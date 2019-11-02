Dentist office offers free dental care for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - Dental care can often be something pushed to the side. With Veteran's Day coming up, one dentist office in Fishers is helping local veterans get the care they need.

Village Dental at Saxony had a goal of helping 100 veterans between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Over the past three years, the office has provided more $100,000 in free dental care to veterans and active duty service members.

"Dentistry plays an important role in just the overall health in people that don't have access to or even if they do it's just always good to give back and just keep them informed of how important it is," Dr. Mike Talbott said.

U.S. Army veteran Greg Basey got a tooth pulled and said he was happy to finally get some relief from the pain.

"It feels so awesome that they are doing this any veterans come down here they will take care of everything it's free for extractions or whatever so next year if you can't make it this year have some work done," Basey said.

Village Dental plans to hold the event again next year.