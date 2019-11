Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --If you are looking for a career in law enforcement, the Indiana State Police may have just the job just for you.

ISP have been recruiting new troopers for the upcoming 2020 year, but for those interested in becoming an officer, the time to decide is quickly approaching as Fox 59's Zach Myers found out from Indiana State Trooper Sgt. Roosevelt Williams on the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News.