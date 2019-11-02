INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and animated into one of Disney's most popular films, the Little Mermaid will make its way onto the stage at North Central High School Auditorium this November, and as some of the cast and director told the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News crew, this is a show that every one of all ages can enjoy.
Little Mermaid play coming to the North Central High School stage this November
-
Coldest air of the season has arrived; below average through the weekend
-
Another day, another record; Changes are coming
-
Here are all the movies and TV shows you can binge on when Disney+ launches
-
Zionsville schools propose referendums to keep up with high demand
-
Indiana high schools, universities joining in billion-dollar esports industry
-
-
At least 5 gun incidents on or near school grounds in central Indiana in 2 weeks
-
Ben Davis student arrested after officers find unloaded gun in backpack
-
Weapons detection system installed at Franklin Central High School
-
North Central student taken into custody after handgun found in backpack
-
Parents call for new gun laws following string of school incidents
-
-
Waves of rain before coldest air of the season; Howling winds for Halloween
-
Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in North America, opens this week
-
Center Grove asks voters to approve property tax increase for school safety