Little Mermaid play coming to the North Central High School stage this November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and animated into one of Disney's most popular films, the Little Mermaid will make its way onto the stage at North Central High School Auditorium this November, and as some of the cast and director told the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News crew, this is a show that every one of all ages can enjoy.

