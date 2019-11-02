× Passing sprinkles on Saturday; slightly warmer for Sunday

Cloud cover increased over central Indiana this morning along with a mix of sprinkles/flurries! A weak cold front brought the additional cloud cover and light rain-snow mix. Flurries are going to be possible through the morning hours with the support of below freezing air temperatures.

Moisture will wrap behind the cold front this afternoon and could produce a few isolated sprinkles. Otherwise, skies will turn partly sunny for today with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures are going to be more than 10 degrees below average for early November. Westerly winds will pick up and could gust up to 25 MPH.

Winds will turn lighter overnight and the limited rain chance will drop. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight as low fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Do not forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to sleep tonight! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning and we will “fall back”. One hour will be gained overnight and the sun will rise and set earlier in the day. Sunrise will be at 7:16 AM Sunday with sunset occurring at 5:41 PM.

Weather conditions will improve on Sunday because temperatures will rise a few more degrees with more peeks of sunshine. Highs are still going to run about nine degrees below normal, but the sun and southerly wind flow will help. Dry weather will carry into the start of the work week with mild highs in the mid-50s.