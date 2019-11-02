× Police investigate after two found dead on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating two deaths on Indy’s west side.

The IMPD said the call came in around 1:30 Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Waldermere Avenue. Officers at the scene found two people dead at the scene.

The circumstances around their deaths are unknown as of the time of this report. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.