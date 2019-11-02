Antenna users: TV rescan required

Purdue police investigating early Saturday morning robbery near campus

Posted 9:11 AM, November 2, 2019, by

File image

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Police are investigating an early Saturday morning robbery that took place near the Purdue campus.

Two people were in the area along Pierce and 18th Streets around 1:45 a.m.,  when they were approached by a person who took their cell phones and an undetermined amount of money.

Police have not released a description of the suspect but did report that the victims were not harmed as the investigation continues.

