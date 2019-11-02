Antenna users: TV rescan required

Thrill-Seeking Portage man arrested after being clocked driving 142 MPH

Posted 10:18 AM, November 2, 2019, by

HAMMOND, Ind. — Saturday morning at about 3:00 a.m., an Indiana State Trooper  observed a white 2011 Audi traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on I-80/94 east bound at the 1 mile-marker.

The vehicle passed the ISP Trooper who used his radar to clock the Audi traveling at 142 m.p.h. with the speed on the interstate posted  at 55 m.p.h.

After a short pursuit, the trooper pulled  the vehicle over at the 5 mile marker.

In speaking with the driver, the ISP Trooper asked him the reason for the high-speed driving to which the driver, identified as Lance A. Muckey, 35,  from Portage, IN,  replied that he was a “thrill-seeker”.

Further investigation revealed the presence of alcoholic beverages on the driver’s breath.  A certified chemical test for intoxication showed the driver’s blood alcohol content at .16% which is twice the legal limit in Indiana (.08%).

Muckey has been incarcerated at the Lake County Jail

Lance A. Muckey

