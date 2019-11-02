× White House providing funding to prevent youth substance use in Indiana

WASHINGTON D.C. — Two Indiana organizations are getting federal funding to help prevent substance use among youth.

The funding comes as the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced 150 new grants for its Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

In Indiana, Upstream Prevention, Inc. in Greenwood, IN and Scott County Partnership, Inc. in Scottsburg, IN received $125,000 in grants to involve and engage the community.

“In order to create safe and healthy places for the next generation to grow up, we must break through to our children now and educate them about the dangers of substance use. ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said. “The Trump Administration will continue expanding the number of community-based coalitions dedicated to the critical mission of stopping substance use among our youth before it starts.”

The Drug-Free Communities program provides grants to organizations to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use.