A cool week ahead; tracking rain/snow potential

Have the heavier coat or jacket ready, it’s going to be a chilly week. Afternoon highs will range from 5 to nearly 20 degrees below the average. We get a slight break in the chill Monday morning. Increasing clouds and southerly winds will keep temperatures from dropping below freezing, like we’ve done for the past four mornings. It will still be chilly though. Temperatures Monday morning will start in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Monday afternoon temperatures will feel similar to what we had on Sunday (low and mid 50’s). We’ll be just a couple degrees warmer as highs rise into the mid 50’s.

A few widely scattered showers will be possible Monday evening as a weak boundary nears the state. Winds shift out of the northwest Tuesday and brings a little cooler air for Election Day. The day is looking dry but the temperatures will still be chilly. Highs on Tuesday only rise to near 50-degrees.

The big focus this week is the cool air and the potential for more wintry type weather by Thursday. A cold front sweeps across the region midweek and arrives near central Indiana Wednesday night/Thursday morning. This system brings falling temperatures along with chances for rain/freezing rain and sleet changing to snow. We will watch this system closely and update you with potential impacts as we get new data. That system departs late Thursday and is replaced by high pressure that will provide sunny but cold conditions to finish the week on Friday.