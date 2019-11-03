Bright and bitter start to Sunday; tracking a milder Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are waking up to bright, but chilly conditions around the state this Sunday morning! The clearing skies overnight helped temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills may still drop into the lower 20s at times during the early morning hours. A heavy coat will be needed early in the day and potentially a lighter jacket for the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon should be slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

More clouds are going to move into the area tonight with skies becoming mostly cloudy. The additional cloud cover will keep temperatures from dropping as much as they did this morning! Lows will fall near the 40° mark by Monday morning’s commute. Mainly dry conditions are expected early in the work week, but a nearby boundary will bring a chance for isolated showers Monday night.

Election Day should be mainly dry with highs in the lower 50s. The milder weather is going to be short-lived because big changes arrive late in the work week! A storm system will move into the Midwest by Thursday and it will bring a chance for a wintry mix. Temperatures will take a plunge by Friday morning as lows dip into the mid-20s! Highs on Friday will struggle to rise and should only reach into the upper 30s!