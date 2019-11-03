× Death investigation underway on I-65 near Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind.- Just before 4: 00 a.m. Sunday, the Whitestown Police Department was dispatched to a reported disabled vehicle located at the guard rail on NB I-65 near SR 334.

Officers found an unconscious and unresponsive female in the vehicle.The female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All northbound lanes of I-65 starting at the 130 mm will be shut down approximately until 8:15 am Sunday and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as information is available.