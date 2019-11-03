× Driving delays possible along the Indiana/Kentucky state line for bridge inspections

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Travelers to southern Indiana should get ready for possible traffic delays as lane closures will be in effect this week on the Sherman Minton Bridge in Floyd County while crews complete overhead support beam inspections.

The closures started Sunday along the eastbound lanes of I-64, on the lower deck of the bridge.

Lane closures are also possible on the upper deck of the bridge, in westbound lanes of I-64, for additional beam inspections.

All work is expected to be complete by end of day this Thursday, Nov. 7, weather permitting.