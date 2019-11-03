Found Footage Film Festival showcases one-of-a-kind video of forgotten moments in the videotape era

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you grew up in the 70's and 80's, you remember those home movies that made their way to every family's VHS library.

Now in the era of DVD's, those VHS tapes have been moved to attics and basements and have long been forgotten about, until now.

With founders and curators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher of the Found Footage Film Festival, they have been able to find and collect these forgotten treasures and put them back out for public consumption in a zany and tongue-in-cheek manner on various public platforms from TV comedy shows to film festivals around the country.

And as Brian Hammes, IMAX Theater Manager told Fox 59's Jessica Hayes, it's not just a view back at how things were done and said years ago, but more like a warm reflection of how we talked and thought in growing up.