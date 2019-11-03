× Greenwood police investigate ‘soap tablets’ in Halloween candy

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are investigating after receiving multiple complaints of tampered Halloween candy.

The Lauer family says they took their two kids ages 4 and 6, trick-or-treating in the Southern Pines Subdivision off Ponderosa Pine Drive. When they returned home and looked inside their candy bag they noticed something odd.

“We spilled it out on the kitchen table and we noticed one of the wrappers was unmarked. So I opened it up and it was a pill that kind of looked like a breath mint at first. So we kind of discarded that,” said Ian Lauer.

They immediately started to check social media to find out if they weren’t the only ones in their neighborhood to be given tampered candy.

They reported the incident to the police and when searching the candy bags for a second time, they found more. In total, they located three pills.

They wanted to find out exactly what it was by putting it in water. The tablet began to fizz and give off a chemical smell similar to cleaning products.

At this point the family was left worried that this little tablet could’ve harmed their children.

“I don’t know what was in it but the way that it dissolved when I put it in water. If he would’ve put that in his mouth, I can’t say how much he would’ve ingested or how dangerous it would’ve been. Especially how fast he eats candy,” said Jen Lauer.

Now both of them are thinking of alternatives for their children so they aren’t getting tricked but rather treats.

“The kids love trick-or-treating so maybe we’ll look into other events like churches or the trunk or treats that the communities have around here. But will probably always check their candy 100 percent here on out,” said Ian.

Greenwood Police say they’ve determined it to be some kind of soap tablet. They’ve also spoken to others in the neighborhood who came across the same problem.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Greenwood Police Department.