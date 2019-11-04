Antenna users: TV rescan required

“Alabama Story” making Indiana debut

Posted 9:16 AM, November 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

Carmel, Ind -- The Indiana premiere of a fact-based play makes its way to central Indiana. It's the story of a forgotten hero of free speech. It also has an Indiana connection. Sherman stopped by to learn more about the story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.