Associate of Rudy Giuliani in talks with impeachment investigators

An associate of Rudy Giuliani — Lev Parnas — has initiated talks with impeachment investigators through his attorney.

The attorney, Joseph Bondy, told the team from CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he had sent a letter to congressional investigators saying Parnas will comply with a congressional subpoena for his documents and testimony.

However, Bondy said he would not use the word “cooperate.”

Bondy also accused President Donald Trump of falsely denying he had a relationship with Parnas.

Reuters first reported that Parnas was in talks with impeachment investigators.

Parnas and three other Giuliani associates were indicted on charges of allegedly funneling foreign money into US elections. All have pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.