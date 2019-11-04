× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 40 ‘Heartbreak & Injury in Pittsburgh’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Frank Reich summed up the Indianapolis Colts’ performance in Pittsburgh well when he said, “We had too many penalties, too many mistakes and too many turnovers to overcome on the road.”

On Monday’s podcast, producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams recap the Colts’ frustrating 26-24 loss to the Steelers, in which Indianapolis couldn’t get out of their own way.

The fellas also breakdown Colts Nation’s top concern at the moment, the health of Jacoby Brissett’s knee. The quarterback left the game in the second quarter after guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back onto him.

Joe and Matt finish the podcast by taking a look around the AFC South, which has a new front runner after this weekend.

