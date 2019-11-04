× Columbus man arrested after allegedly stealing from register, injuring elderly woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from a restaurant’s cash register and knocked an elderly woman to the ground while fleeing, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the Sirloin Stockade restaurant, located at 3114 North National Road, in response to reports of a strong arm robbery.

Police say a man, later identified as 29-year-old Justin A. James, of Columbus, approached the cashier and asked for change. James then reaching into the register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. While fleeing the restaurant, James knocked an 87-year-old woman to the ground, leaving her with a facial laceration and injured wrist, according to officials. The woman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

That evening, Columbus police noticed James inside a vehicle. With help from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, authorities say they were able to stop the vehicle in the 200 block of Chestnut Street and place James under arrest.

He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces the following preliminary charges: