Columbus man arrested for OWI after crashing car into garage

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police arrested a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) after a car crashed through a garage.

The incident happened Sunday night just after 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of E 50 N, about 6.5 miles east of Columbus.

The driver, 35-year-old Tyler Burton of Columbus, was driving eastbound when his vehicle left the road. It hit a utility pole and a parked vehicle before crashing into the side of an attached garage.

Burton was transported to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to the Bartholomew County Jail for OWI.

No injuries were reported.

“This is another example of why we continue to emphasize and why we cannot emphasize more clearly: if you drink, don’t drive,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “Those involved are extremely lucky that no one was seriously injured in this accident.”