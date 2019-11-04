Did Amazon’s Alexa witness a homicide? Police obtain recordings in woman’s death

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida believe “Alexa” may have been a witness to a homicide.

Hallandale Beach officials say an Amazon Echo or similar device was in a home where a woman died in July.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the device, nicknamed “Alexa” after its wake word, might have heard and recorded more than a shopping order in the house of Silvia Galva and her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo. Galva died after a spear went through her chest.

Crespo told police it was an accident.

Police said the two argued prior to Galva’s death at a beach condo. Crespo told police he tried to pull her off the bed; she grabbed the spear to prevent herself from being pulled away. After that, the spear snapped and went into her chest, according to Crespo’s account.

Crespo was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty. He’s out on a $65,000 bond.

A search warrant asked Amazon to provide audio recordings for any events that preceded or followed Galva’s death.

Officials say the company turned over multiple recordings, but neither the company, police, nor the State Attorney’s Office will say what was on them.

Amazon said it doesn’t disclose customer information without a legal valid and binding order. The company also said its devices don’t record conversations or save audio unless they hear the “wake word.”

Information from the AP and CNN was used in this report