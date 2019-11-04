East side garage provides toys to Hoosier kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Boxes of toys, stacked from the floor to the ceiling, now make up Indianapolis resident Angie Lacey’s garage.

The donations have a special purpose and are intended for a specific child.

Lacey is the founder of Project Play, a nonprofit that works to make sure every child has toys and books in their home.

“They get toys for a variety of reasons, either budget wise or if they can’t afford it. We’ve had families who have had house fires, or lost their job. Toys are often the last thing people can buy,” Lacey explained.

Once a child is referred, Lacey and other volunteers head to her garage, pack up the bags with toys and books, then hand-deliver it themselves.

"We believe in toys, we believe in play. It's just a way for us to make sure kids are able to develop and to learn."

Newborns all the way up to teens can be referred to project play.

They are always taking donations and will even pick up items from your home if you live in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

Organizers ask toys and books be either gently used or new. For more information, click here.