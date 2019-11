× ‘Ford v Ferrari’ brings racing to the big screen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the upcoming film ‘Ford v Ferrari’, Matt Damon and Christian Bale star as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles.

The story is based on real life events leading up to the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fox 59’s Chris Hagan sat down with Damon, Bale and director James Mangold ahead of the November 15th release date.