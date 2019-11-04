Horrifying home invasion terrorizes prominent Henry County family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. -- A home invasion, straight out of a movie, unfolds in the southwest part of Henry County. It's leaving investigators aggressively searching for answers.

The crime happened before 3 a.m. Monday morning. A man came through the front door of a home on US 40 between the Henry County line and the small town of Straughn.

“[He] was as confronted by the home owner. Subject was armed. [He] bound the home owner and his wife," Henry County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Mark Reece said, “I've been in law enforcement here for 24 years, and I have never seen anything like this."

The suspect tied up the husband and wife with zip tie hand cuffs and duct tape. The victims told deputies, the man was very efficient and never nervous. He then forced them to open a safe where he took guns and cash, but not all of it. He then left west bound on US 40.

Deputies are not releasing the victim's names, and will only say they are a prominent Henry County family.

“I would be very shocked if this was the first time he’s ever done it," Sgt. Reece said, while adding that most homeowners in his county are armed, and willing to shoot if necessary.

The homeowners don't believe they have met this man. He was wearing a mask, but is a white man that is possibly in his 40's.

The sheriff's department urges anyone who has seen anything suspicious to contact their office.

They also are asking anyone going door-to-door for sales or fund raising to hold off for a few weeks, as homeowners may be less than cordial with the area on high alert.