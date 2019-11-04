The March of Dimes releases new statistics when it comes to maternal and infant mortality. Doctor Cameual Wright is an OB/GYN and chair of the executive leadership team for the March of Dimes.
Maternal mortality in Indiana
-
Owning a dog reduces your risk of dying early, study finds
-
Riley moves blood bank ahead of $142M project completion
-
Malik Hooker says not to worry about Quincy Wilson switching to safety
-
Indiana among leading states for biggest yearly gas price drop
-
FDA panel recommends withdrawing approval of drug used to prevent preterm births
-
-
Dive teams search area related to disappearance of baby Amiah Robertson
-
New study: Opioid crisis cost U.S. economy $631B over 4 years
-
KFC announces testing of Beyond Meat fried chicken
-
Elton John concert rescheduled due to illness
-
Thousands swarm downtown for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk
-
-
Alex Trebek releases new PSA to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer: ‘I wish I had known sooner’
-
Vaping-related illnesses surpass 1,000, death count continues to climb
-
IndyCar releases 2020 schedule