× North Vernon man dies following crash in rural Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – A North Vernon man died in a Sunday afternoon crash in Jennings County.

According to Indiana State Police, 25-year-old Craig Coons was heading northbound on County Road 150 East near County Road 650 North when his 2020 Kia Soul went off the side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned. Police were dispatched to the crash around 1:30 p.m.

Coons was ejected from the vehicle following the collision, police said. The Jennings County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. He was not properly restrained in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.