Penske acquires IMS, IndyCar Series

Posted 8:17 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25AM, November 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hulman & Company—the group that runs the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series—will announce the sale of the company and some subsidiaries to Penske Corporation.

IMS and IndyCar said an announcement is forthcoming Monday at 11 a.m. with Hulman & Company Chairman Tony George, Hulman & Company CEO Mark Miles and Penske Corporation’s Roger Penske.

The Board of Directors for Hulman & Company said the sale involves the company and certain subsidiaries, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions, to Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.

