× Quiet open to the week! A few late-day showers possible…

Expect a blend of sun and clouds for today, but clouds will be thickening through the afternoon, along an approaching cold front! Breezy winds will hold from the southwest and should help to move the thermometer into the middle 50’s by late afternoon (slightly below the seasonal average of 58°). Highs today will range between 53-56° for central Indiana.

The cold front will arrive by late afternoon and through the evening. This front will spark a few, isolated showers and a wind shift. Showers should end gradually through the evening from north to south, as temperatures tumble into the middle 30’s.

Election day will bring a return to more sunshine! Although additional sunshine will be in play, a cooler day will play out with a high near 50°.

Colder air arrives on Thursday, along with cloudier skies. There is a chance of a light wintry mix, as temperatures fall through the day. This will be a cold shot of air and one that will take us into the weekend. For now, roads look to be overall fine on Thursday, but look for more updates, as we get additional model sampling in the days ahead!