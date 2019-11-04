× Source: Jacoby Brissett suffered sprained MCL; availability for Dolphins uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jacoby Brissett did indeed sprain the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh, but his availability for the Indianapolis Colts’ upcoming game with Miami remains unclear.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday morning the nature of Brissett’s injury, which occurred in the second quarter when guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back onto Brissett’s left knee.

Frank Reich surmised after the 26-24 loss the injury was “MCL-ish,’’ but quickly added he was unsure of that.

“It looks like a sprain,’’ he added, “but we’ll see to what degree.’’

No determination of Brissett’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium has been made. The team is waiting for the results of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test.

Brissett is expected to make every effort to start against the Dolphins.

While it’s risky to compare injuries, it’s worth noting Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers didn’t miss a start in 2018 after spraining the MCL in his left knee and suffering a tibial plateau fracture in the Packers’ season opener against Chicago. He exited the game after sustaining the injuries in the first half, but returned for the second half and was the catalyst for Green Bay’s 24-23 come-from-behind victory.

Rodgers admitted he wasn’t 100% the entire season because of the injuries.

“It limited my mobility for a good part of the season,’’ he said in an offseason interview with ESPN.

Even so, Rodgers passed for 4,442 yards with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brissett went through several tests with the Colts’ medical staff in the second quarter at Heinz Field, but it was determined the safest course was to keep him on the sideline and have backup Brian Hoyer direct the offense. Hoyer passed for 168 yards and three touchdowns, but also suffered an interception Minkah Fitzpatrick returned 96 yards for a touchdown.

The sprained MCL affected Brissett’s lateral movement.

“My job is lateral,’’ he said after the game. “So that was the focus. I didn’t think it was ready to go. We did a couple of tests and the doctors confirmed.

“I’m in there (the medical tent) trying to push it to get out there. It just wouldn’t have been smart.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: