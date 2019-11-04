SUV hits police cruiser during traffic stop, injuring state trooper

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A state trooper suffered a leg injury after a driver struck his car during a traffic stop Sunday.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 421 south of Versailles.

Senior Trooper Kyle Black stopped a 2002 Dodge Caravan on U.S. 421 northbound near County Road 750 South. His unmarked vehicle was positioned behind the van on the shoulder with its emergency lights flashing.

A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Mary Ann Holman, 77, of Holton, Indiana, was heading northbound toward the stopped vehicles and crashed into the back of the trooper’s vehicle, which then hit the stopped Caravan.

Debris from Holman’s vehicle struck Black, who was standing outside his vehicle. He sustained an injury to his leg and was treated and released at an area hospital.

Holman was taken to a Madison, Indiana, hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Caravan declined medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.