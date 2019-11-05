× 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County Tuesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A three-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured Tuesday afternoon.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 38 East at the intersection of South County Road 900 East.

An initial investigation indicates a man driving a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling north on County Road 900 East when he failed to stop at the intersection. He drove into the path of a gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound on State Road 38 East.

The Jeep hit the Honda on the driver’s side door. The crash caused the Honda to hit a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 on the front left area.

The crash resulted in the Honda’s driver to die on the scene. The passenger in the Honda was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for undisclosed injuries. The Jeep’s driver was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Dodge’s driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.