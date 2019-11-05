Antenna users: TV rescan required

2 arrested after West Lafayette police seize 88 lbs of marijuana, cash and firearms

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men face multiple charges after West Lafayette Narcotics Unit seized around 88 lbs. of marijuana, about $15,000 in cash and four firearms.

The West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD) said a drug investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Daniels, 24, of Plumas Lake, California and Trevor Higgins, 21, of Indianapolis on Monday, November 4.

Daniels and Higgins were taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail and face charges including possession and dealing more than 10 lbs. marijuana.

WLPD said the charges are preliminary and the case is being reviewed by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office.

