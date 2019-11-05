× Get a ‘complete’ Thanksgiving dinner from Pringles

Call it Thanksgiving dinner, Pringles style.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’ll be part of the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit” that will also include duck- and chicken-flavored chips. The idea is to stack them together for a “turducken” flavor.

That’s not all, though. You’ll also find flavors for cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie to give you the complete Thanksgiving meal experience.

They’ll go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7, at Kellogg’s store website.