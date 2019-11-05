× Police investigating Fountain Square death as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a death in Fountain Square as a homicide.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church at 950 East Prospect Street just after 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 3 in response to a 911 call of a body found of an adult female.

IMPD was directed to the Religious Education Center (REC) building, where officers found an adult female unresponsive on a couch.

Police said Indianapolis EMS responded and announced the woman dead at the scene.

According to police, she was identified as Julie Morey and the cause and manner of her death was not known at the time.

Detectives arrived and began canvassing the area for witnesses, as the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted with collecting forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later determined this case to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477), or visit CrimeTips.org.