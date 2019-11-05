× IMPD pursuit ends with van crashing into apartment complex, 2 teens in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two teenagers are in custody after leading police on a short pursuit that ended with them crashing a van into a near northeast side apartment complex in which children were inside, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, an officer noticed a van driving slowly through a neighborhood with its headlights off. The officers caught up to the van and ran the license plate number, which indicated the van was stolen.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 31st and College Avenue, but the driver of the van did not pull over and led the officer on a short chase that lasted roughly a minute, according to IMPD.

Police say the pursuit ended when the driver of the van hit a curb in the 3000 block of Hillside Avenue and accelerated into an apartment complex. Inside the apartment unit in which the van crashed were three adults and four children, ages 3, 5, 7 and 11. Officials say none of the occupants of the apartment were significantly injured.

IMPD says inside the van were a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male. They were not harmed in the crash and were taken into custody.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.