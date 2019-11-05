Antenna users: TV rescan required

IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to miss remainder of season

Posted 6:13 PM, November 5, 2019, by

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 12: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers passes the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the remainder of the season due to injury, the team announced.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening, with IU citing a right sternoclavicular joint injury.

“We feel really bad for Mike,” said Indiana head coach Tom Allen. “He’s worked extremely hard and had a great season. He’ll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”

The redshirt freshman had racked up 1,394 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in six game appearances in 2019, while adding another 119 yards and 2 scores on the ground.

