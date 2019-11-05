× IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to miss remainder of season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the remainder of the season due to injury, the team announced.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening, with IU citing a right sternoclavicular joint injury.

“We feel really bad for Mike,” said Indiana head coach Tom Allen. “He’s worked extremely hard and had a great season. He’ll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”

The redshirt freshman had racked up 1,394 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in six game appearances in 2019, while adding another 119 yards and 2 scores on the ground.