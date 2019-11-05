Kim Galeaz shares foods to help you sleep better, ways to eat for energy

A good night’s sleep is just as important for optimal health as exercise and eating right. In fact, eating certain foods with certain nutrients may enhance your body’s efforts to sleep better. Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains how foods rich in vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium and calcium – and even natural melatonin – help promote better sleep.

Also, Kim is talking about ways to eat for energy! What do you eat to keep energized after a bad night’s sleep….and STILL get the foods/nutrients you need to sleep better tonight? Kim is helping you eat smarter throughout the day with critical foods and nutrients that do double-duty: help you stay energized AND provide nutrients to enhance sleep quality.

Kim’s Beef and Brown Rice Skillet

2 – 3 tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

2 cups finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 ½ teaspoon crushed dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Kroger or Private Selection ground chipotle chili powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 – 3 teaspoons Private Selection Six chili powder (depending on your heat preference)

1 ½ pounds boneless Kroger Beef Choice Top Sirloin, cut into ¼-inch thick strips/pieces

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger Chili Ready Diced Tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14 oz.) Kroger less sodium beef broth

1 can (8 oz.) Kroger tomato sauce

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger super sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger Chili Hot Beans, undrained

2 bags Kroger Boil-in-Bag Brown Rice (from a 14 oz. box)

Garnishes: shredded cheddar cheese (and chopped green onion for color)

In a very large, 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil, then add onion and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic. Cook and stir another minute or two. Add beef strips along with oregano, cumin, chipotle chili powder, pepper and six chili powder. Cook until the beef strips are browned/cooked, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in diced tomatoes, beef broth, tomato sauce, chili beans and corn. Bring to a full boil, then stir in brown rice. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Cover and simmer an additional 5 minutes, or until the rice is completely cooked

Makes about 12 cups total (8 servings of 1.5 cups each)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Cherry Almond Oatmeal Energy Bites

¾ cup dried cherries, coarsely chopped (Kim uses whole 5 ounce bag)

2/3 cup Kroger Almonds

½ cup Kroger Creamy Almond Butter*

1 cup Kroger oats (quick-cooking or old-fashioned)

1 – 1 ½ teaspoons Kroger Almond Extract

1 – 2 tablespoons honey

In a food processor bowl, combine dried cherries and almonds just until they appear crumbly but not too fine. Add almond butter, oats, extract and honey and pulse several times until mixture is completely blended and comes together. *Add more of an ingredient to make them drier or stickier (so it’ll be easier to make balls/bites. Form into 1-inch balls with hands, or use a large 1 ½ – 2 tablespoon size cookie scoop, then forming/pressing into 1-inch balls. Place in container and refrigerate at least 30 minutes to allow them to harden. They can be kept at room temperature or refrigerated.

Makes roughly 20 bites.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD