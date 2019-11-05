With the polls closed and Election Day drawing to an end, we’re keeping an eye on the results of key elections across central Indiana. We’ll have live updates in the video player above.
Live updates from the 2019 election
-
Find results for the 2019 municipal election here
-
Mark Zuckerberg heads back to Capitol Hill with Facebook under more scrutiny than ever
-
Your guide to voting in the 2019 election
-
Record-setting mayoral race drawing to a close
-
Twitter to stop accepting political advertisements
-
-
Republican Tyler Moore wins race for Kokomo mayor
-
What you need to know when voting early in Indiana
-
How Indiana’s $10 million investment has improved election security
-
IN Focus: One-on-one with Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Zionsville schools propose referendums to keep up with high demand
-
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss impeachment, this week’s top stories
-
Conservative Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
-
UPDATE: Technical failure at Indiana BMV resolved