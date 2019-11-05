CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says it remains willing to contribute $8 million toward initial stages of a project to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.
Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger affirmed the commitment Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The funding would pay for preconstruction, engineering and design of a planned barrier system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.
The location is a choke point where bighead, silver and black carp could be blocked from migrating to Lake Michigan through Chicago-area waterways.
Congress has been asked to cover most of the project’s $778 million cost.
Officials say the urgency was underscored by a recent announcement that 76 water samples taken beyond Brandon Road had tested positive for Asian carp DNA.