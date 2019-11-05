Mother pleads for answers into her 19-year-old son’s unsolved murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The mother of a 19-year-old killed in a shooting on Indy’s east side is pleading for answers in the death of her son.

The deadly shooting took place during a violent 24 hours in early April when six people were killed in just over 24 hours. All six of those cases remain unsolved.

Visiting friends seven months ago at the Kingston Square apartments, 19-year-old Ezekiel Summers died after being shot on the sidewalk. The violence changed his mother's life forever.

“April 6th was a turning point for my family,” said Tashawnna Summers. “You know how as a parent you have milestones for your kids? It’s like having milestones backwards, the first birthday not here, the first holiday not here.”

Tashawnna says her oldest son had been asked to bring some syrup to help a friend care for a baby he believed was his. Although the motive for her son’s killing remains a mystery.

“He died trying to be a father. He was getting off work to take care of this child. While there he was beaten and somehow he ended up on a sidewalk and he was killed,” said Summers.

Within 24 hours of Ezekiel's murder, 5 other families also lost loved ones to gun violence around Indianapolis.

The victims include 31-year-old Theron Rowley, 76-year-old John Boxley, 42-year-old Yolanda Bailey, 17-year-old Leandre Lane and 21-year-old Tony Mason.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the half dozen deadly shootings.

“It’s time for us to look out for one another. Nobody thinks about it until it’s on their door, but the way it’s going now it’s hitting doors like a windstorm,” said Summers.

The IMPD says they have cleared 56 percent of this year's homicides, but they need the public’s help to make arrests in the unsolved cases.

As always anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.