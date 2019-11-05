× MS-13 gang member sentenced after illegally re-entering country, sexually abusing minor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An El Salvadorian man with a criminal history and previous deportation was sentenced Tuesday for illegally re-entering the country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana said 37-year-old Walter Martinez was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for illegally re-entering the country.

The sentence comes as Martinez was arrested in January 2014 for sexual misconduct with a minor. He was sentenced for that crime and turned over from state custody to federal immigration authorities in January 2019.

Martinez was previously deported in 2011 after previous felony convictions for second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.

“Walter Martinez is a known MS-13 gang member and convicted felon who was removed from the United States only to resurface and be arrested – and convicted, for sexual misconduct of with a minor,” said Field Office Director Robert Guadian, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago. “It is the job of the brave men and women of ERO to continue to take those who break the laws of this country off the streets and see that they are removed back to their home countries.”

Martinez will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence and is subject to deportation.