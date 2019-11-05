Operational, construction referendums for Zionsville schools pass with large majorities
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Two referendums focused on Zionsville schools passed with large majorities during Tuesday’s election.
The $89 million construction referendum includes building a new elementary school and renovating existing buildings. According to Zionsville’s timeline on their website, the new elementary school is proposed by 2022, while the high school classroom space is expected to open by 2023-2024.
With 100% precincts reporting, 76.36% of voters approved that measure.
The $64 million operational referendum will be used for managing class sizes. It includes a tax rate of 24.4 cents for eight years. That referendum passed with 79.63% of voters in support of it.
Statement from Superintendent Scott Robison:
Sincere gratitude to the voters of Eagle and Union Townships for support of the two ballot questions that will protect class sizes and property values for the coming years of sustained enrollment growth in the Zionsville Community Schools. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the children served by ZCS, we accept taxpayers’ vote of confidence shown in the election results and understand it to be a mandate for continued financial stewardship and unwavering focus on the core mission of student growth. Additionally, our sincere thanks goes out to amazing campaign leaders, volunteers, and contributors. Words cannot adequately convey our appreciation for their talent and tireless efforts given to sustain stability in this essential community common good, the Zionsville Community Schools.