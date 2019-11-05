× Police search for driver of stolen vehicle following short pursuit on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle who led police on a short pursuit before he rear-ended a dump truck on I-465 and took off on foot, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, ISP says they were pursuing a man in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit lasted roughly a minute before the driver of the vehicle rear-ended a dump truck on I-465 northbound at mile marker 3.9, near Harding Street.

Police say the man then fled north into a wooded area. State police searched the area for the man but were not able to find him.

The man is said to be of Caucasian decent, wearing ripped blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

This is a developing story.