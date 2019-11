× Republican Tyler Moore wins race for Kokomo mayor

KOKOMO, Ind. — Republican Tyler Moore won the race for Kokomo mayor in a landslide.

With all precincts reporting, Moore won with 67.77% of the vote. Democrat Abbie Smith finished with 31.58% of the vote. Michael Virgin, the Libertarian candidate, pulled 0.65% of the vote.

Moore replaces Greg Goodnight, who decided not to run for re-election.

