Styron declares victory in Zionsville in tight election

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – With only 88 votes separating the two candidates, Emily Styron is declaring the victory in the Zionsville mayoral election.

With all precincts reporting, Styron (D) narrowly won over incumbent mayor Tim Haak (R) Tuesday.

The unofficial votes put Styron at 50.55 percent at 4,035 votes, while Haak took 49.45 percent at 3947 votes.

In a statement, Styron thanked Haak for his positive campaign.