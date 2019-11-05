× Sunshine builds but cool! Arctic blast early next week?!

Early rain is slowly winding down from north to south! Most rain should be ending by 9:00am, as sunshine slowly works in across our northern counties. By noon, sunshine will be enjoyed across most of our area, while temperatures slowly climb back to near 50°. Winds will be a touch brisk, but the increase in sunshine will be welcomed through the afternoon.

Wednesday will bring another dry and rather quiet day, under a mix of clouds and sun, while temperatures move a little warmer to 55°.

Thursday still remains unsettled with primarily rain, eventually mixing with wet snow flakes. As temperatures fall, some roads could get slick by the late evening but little accumulation still appears to be the case (look for more updates). Colder air will hold through the weekend, as another cold front arrives on Sunday afternoon.

An artic blast still targeted for early next week! Marking the coldest air of the season with teens by Monday morning. Cold winds will drive some flurries with our true first taste of winter!