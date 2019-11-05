Antenna users: TV rescan required

Voters deciding Indiana mayoral races, fate of new casino

Posted 3:34 PM, November 5, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Voters across Indiana are casting the final ballots to decide who will fill dozens of mayoral offices, with Republicans and Democrats wrapping up competitive campaigns in several cities.

Both parties have made big pushes for Tuesday’s local election in Fort Wayne, where Democratic Mayor Tom Henry is seeking a fourth term leading the state’s second-largest city against Republican business executive Tim Smith.

Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is facing Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt, but Hogsett has a huge fundraising advantage and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb left Merritt off a 10-city tour to boost mayoral candidates.

Republicans also are targeting races in Muncie and Kokomo where Democratic mayors aren’t seeking reelection.

A referendum in Vigo County will decide whether a new casino can be built in Terre Haute.

